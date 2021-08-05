Robinhood shares fall as stockholders file to sell up to 97.9 million shares over time

Baiju Bhatt and Vlad Tenev pose in Times Square on Robinhood Markets IPO Listing Day on July 29, 2021 in New York City.

Robinhood said on Thursday in an amended filing that existing shareholders will sell up 97.9 million shares over time. The news knocked shares of the trading app that have surged this week.

The commission-free broker will not receive any of the proceeds from the stock sale of 97,876,033 shares of its Class A common stock. The offering is through an automatic conversion of certain convertible notes held by the selling stockholders in connection with its initial public offering.

These selling shareholders include a number of venture capital firms that invested in Robinhood early on. For instance, New Enterprise Associates owns more than 10% of Robinhood shares, and Andreessen Horowitz, ICONIQ Capital, Institutional Venture Partners and Ribbit Capital were also among those stockholders.

The stock dropped more than 11% in premarket trading on Thursday following the news.

After a lackluster IPO last week, Robinhood shares spiked this week as retail investors bid up the shares, reminiscent of the meme stock rallies the company helped perpetuate in names like AMC and GameStop earlier in the year.

The shares jumped 50% on Wednesday and had doubled for the week until Thursday's decline. Buying by ARK Invest's Cathie Wood and the start of options trading were also credited with helping to boost the shares.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.