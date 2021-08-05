CNBC Pro

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Tesla, Robinhood, Walmart, AMC & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Pedestrians pass in front of an AMC theater in New York.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProDeutsche Bank says to buy General Motors now on post-earnings pullback
Hannah Miao27 min ago
CNBC ProWells Fargo upgrades Walmart, says underperformance creates attractive buying opportunity
Hannah Miaoan hour ago
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs raises year-end S&P 500 forecast to highest on Wall Street because of low rates
Hannah Miaoan hour ago
Read More