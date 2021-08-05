U.S. sets ambitious goals for the electric vehicle transition. How to invest for it

An electric vehicle charging point in Stoke-on-Trent, England.
The White House will announce Thursday a host of initiatives aimed at jumpstarting electric vehicle sales, and the necessary spending involved will unlock opportunities for investors across the automotive supply chain.
The president's executive order will call for electric vehicles to account for 50% of new car sales by 2030. The U.S. will also announce new long-term fuel efficiency and emissions standards.