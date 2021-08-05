Wayfair shares rise after earnings top estimates and sales stay above pre-pandemic levels

A Wayfair employee works at his desk at the Boston headquarters of Wayfair on July 31, 2018.

Wayfair shares jumped Thursday after the furniture seller's second-quarter results showed it was holding on to some of the gains it made in its business during the pandemic.

Earnings topped estimates, and even though sales declined and fell short of Wall Street's expectations, revenue was above pre-pandemic run rates.

Wayfair benefited from surging demand during the pandemic as consumers spent more money online during lockdowns. Shoppers were also focused on improving their homes as they spent more time working and relaxing there.

But Wayfair's latest results show it was was able to hang on to some of these new shoppers. The company said active customers grew to 31.1 million, a nearly 20% year-over-year increase.

Shares of the company rose 6.7% in premarket trading. The stock is down more than 28% from its 52-week high of $369, which it reached on Jan. 14, as investors worried its pandemic boost was unlikely to last.

Here's how the company did for its second quarter ended June 30 compared with what analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were anticipating:

Earnings per share: $1.89 vs. $1.15 expected

Revenue: $3.86 billion vs. $3.94 billion expected

During its second quarter, the company reported a net income loss of $130.4 million, or $1.14 per share, compared with $273.9 million, or $2.54 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported earnings of $1.89 per share, beating the $1.15 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

The company reported a revenue of $3.86 billion, compared with expectations of $3.94 billion.

Net revenue per active customer in the last 12 months was $478 as of the end of the second quarter, an 8.6% increase year over year.

"The home remains a high priority for our customers and longer term tailwinds to online category growth are firmly in place," CEO Niraj Shah said in the earnings release.

During the quarter, Wayfair said, its average order value was $278, higher than the $277 a year earlier.

The company delivered 13.9 million orders during the quarter, decreasing 26.5% year over year.

Repeat customers placed 10.5 million orders in the quarter, representing 75.6% of total orders. Orders from repeat customers decreased 17.6% year over year.

After four quarters of growth above 40%, its revenue was expected to drop 8.4% for the second period, according to StreetAccount.