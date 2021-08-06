America is concerned about China's growing nuclear arsenal, Blinken tells Southeast Asian officials

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about refugee programs for Afghans who aided the U.S. during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC, U.S. August 2, 2021. Brendan Smialowski | Reuters

America's top diplomat expressed concern about China's growing nuclear arsenal during a virtual meeting with foreign ministers from Southeast Asia, the State Department said Friday. Secretary of State Antony Blinken outlined to representatives of the ASEAN Regional Forum, a meeting of more than 20 countries, a laundry list of provocative Chinese behavior in the region and on the world stage. "The Secretary also noted deep concern with the rapid growth of the PRC's nuclear arsenal which highlights how Beijing has sharply deviated from its decades-old nuclear strategy based on minimum deterrence," State spokesman Ned Price said, using the acronym for China's official name, the People's Republic of China. Last month, a report from the American Federation of Scientists concluded that Beijing was in the process of building more than 100 missile silos in the eastern part of its Xinjiang region, a development that raises questions about China's nuclear weapon ambitions.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimates that China holds approximately 350 of the world's nukes, a fraction of the 5,550 possessed by the United States and 6,255 by Russia. The nation's top diplomat also warned about the violent military regime in Burma as well as the ongoing human rights abuses in Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang. Last month, the Biden administration warned businesses with ties to Hong Kong and Xinjiang of sweeping regulatory risks as China continues to restrict political and economic freedoms in the region. Blinken also called on China to cease its provocative behavior in the hotly contested waters of the South China Sea. The South China Sea, which is home to more than 200 specks of land, serves as a gateway to global sea routes where nearly $4 trillion of trade passes annually. More than $1 trillion of that is linked to the U.S. market. The sea is also home to an estimated $2.6 trillion in recoverable offshore oil and gas. Five claimants — China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam — occupy nearly 70 disputed reefs and islets across the South China Sea. Over the years, claimants have built and expanded approximately 90 outposts on these contested features, according to research gathered by CSIS's Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative.