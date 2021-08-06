Shares of Indonesian e-commerce company Bukalapak jump 25% in stock market debut

A woman wears a protective face mask as she waits for customers inside her shop in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Shares of Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak jumped nearly 25% in their trading debut Friday — from an initial public offering price of 850 rupiah ($0.059) to 1,060 rupiah.

As investors piled into the IPO, the sharp jump in share price triggered the Indonesia Stock Exchange's auto rejection mechanism. The function rejects further increases in share price once the stock hits the upper limit. Stocks priced between 200 rupiah and 5,000 rupiah are allowed to rise as much as 25%.

Bukalapak shares have not moved from the 1,060 rupiah level as of 3:30 p.m. HK/SIN.

Reports said the e-commerce firm raised $1.5 billion in Indonesia's largest IPO, and the company is valued at $6 billion.

Friday's listing shows how bullish investors are on Southeast Asia, particularly in e-commerce, according to Romaine Jackson, head of Southeast Asia at Dealogic.

"Bukalapak is one of the leading e-commerce platforms in Indonesia, but it's clearly not a top one or top two player. It goes to show just how much appetite and desire there is for these names in Southeast Asia, in a market like Indonesia as well," he said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

Investors are buying into Southeast Asian tech and plenty of SPACs — or special purpose acquisition companies — are circling the region's start-ups that are valued at over $1 billion, Jackson explained. He added that Southeast Asia is currently one of the hottest global markets, where the e-commerce landscape is maturing against a backdrop of a large addressable market.