California shuts down major hydroelectric plant amid record-low water levels at Lake Oroville

In this aerial photo houseboats sit in low water on Lake Oroville as California's drought emergency worsens, July 25, 2021 in Oroville, California.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — California shut down a major hydroelectric power plant at Lake Oroville as water levels at the reservoir fell near the minimum necessary to generate power, state water officials announced Thursday.

It's the first time the state has shut down the Hyatt Power Plant due to depleted water levels since the plant went into operation in 1967.

The loss of power could fuel even more rolling blackouts this summer as the state grapples with a historic drought and record-breaking heat waves.

Officials said the record-low water levels at Lake Oroville, a man-made water reserve in northern California, are a result of the drought exacerbated by climate change.

Though California consistently experiences drought, climate change fueled high temperatures and dry soil that significantly reduced water runoff into the reservoirs this spring, resulting in the lowest levels ever recorded at Lake Oroville, officials said.

"This is just one of many unprecedented impacts we are experiencing in California as a result of our climate-induced drought," Karla Nemeth, director of the state's water resources department, said in a statement.

Nemeth said the department anticipated the shutdown and planned for a loss of water and grid management. Officials have warned that the plant can no longer generate power if water levels fall below 640 feet above sea level.