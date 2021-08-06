Beijing crackdown is a 'wake up call' for China's corporate giants, says former chief of HKEX

Beijing's recent regulatory crackdown is a "wake-up call" for China's corporate giants which should not assume they are untouchable, says Charles Li, former CEO of Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing.

Still, he said he doesn't expect the latest regulatory reforms to affect Hong Kong's markets in the longer term.

China has stepped up its scrutiny into several Chinese tech giants and imposed restrictions on sectors such as education in the past few weeks — a move that surprised investors and businesses, and triggered a market sell-off.

Companies need to get used to the pace of reforms, Li said in an interview with CNBC's Emily Tan.

"Because you can't take for granted that when your company is powerful enough, nobody will be able to touch them," said Li, who is now the founder of investment platform Micro Connect. "It is something that probably is a little bit of an awakening and wake-up call."