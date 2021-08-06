Lawmakers want to make it easier to have guaranteed income in retirement

One type of annuity may be poised to get a bit of a makeover.

Under bipartisan retirement legislation pending in both the House and Senate, the rules applying to qualified longevity annuity contracts, or QLACs, would be changed. Although the two chambers' provisions differ somewhat, both would remove the 25% cap on how much of your retirement savings you can put in these insurance options, as well as let buyers have a 90-day free-look period.

In simple terms, QLACs are contracts that involve paying a lump-sum premium from your retirement account — i.e., 401(k) or individual retirement account — to an insurance company and then receiving a guaranteed monthly amount, for the rest of your life, starting at a predetermined point in the future.

QLACs, like other guaranteed-income options, address the concern that many individuals have about outliving their savings. Roughly 3 in 4 retirees and workers say income stability ranks above preserving account balances or maintaining wealth, according to 2020 research from the Employee Benefit Research Institute.

Generally, the longer the deferral period with a QLAC, the higher the payments. However, you must start the income stream by age 85.

"If you're really focused on … longevity, insurance and the risk of outliving your money, this is just one tool available," said certified financial planner Rob Greenman, chief growth officer for Vista Capital Partners in Portland, Oregon.

"You have to make sure it's the right fit for your financial plan and works in concert with everything else you're doing," Greenman said.

In addition to the 25% cap currently in place for how much of your retirement money you can use to buy a QLAC, it cannot exceed $135,000 (2021 limit). The Senate version of the retirement legislation would raise that to $200,000.