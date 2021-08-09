Democrats release sprawling budget plan as Senate moves to pass bipartisan infrastructure bill

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer attend a news conference with mothers helped by Child Tax Credit payments at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 20, 2021.

As the Senate was putting the finishing touches on a bipartisan infrastructure bill Monday, Democrats released their $3.5 trillion budget plan that sets the stage for a massive investment in social programs and climate policy.

The plans fit into what Democrats consider a complementary, two-part agenda to boost the economy, strengthen the social safety net and attempt to curb climate change. The party will have to carry out a complicated legislative dance to get both proposals through Congress in the coming months.

First, the Senate could pass the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill as early as Tuesday morning. The plan, which calls for $550 billion in new spending on transportation, utilities and broadband, is expected to get through the chamber with Democratic and Republican support.

The Senate will then "immediately" move toward passing the budget resolution, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told colleagues in a letter Monday. The measure would allow Democrats to pass up to $3.5 trillion in spending on climate policy, paid leave, child care, education and health care without a Republican vote.

Schumer aims to approve the measure in the coming days before senators leave for their August recess.