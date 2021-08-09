Here’s how much workers say they will need to feel financially secure in retirement

When it comes to retirement savings, how much is enough in order to feel financially secure?

The median answer across workers of all ages is $500,000, according to research from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies.

But that figure varied somewhat across generations. While the median number for Gen Z and Gen X was $500,000, millennials said $300,000 and baby boomers were at $750,000.

More from Portfolio Perspective:

5 ways to protect your portfolio in the second half of 2021

Who would benefit from changes to 401(k) catch-up contributions

Many 401(k) investors don't use target-date funds the right way

When asked how they calculate their retirement savings needs, the most common reply among the survey respondents was that they guessed, with 43%. Meanwhile, 38% said they based their estimate on their current living expenses and 25% said they used a calculator or worksheet.

Others based their estimates on expected earnings or investments, at 23%; advice they had read or heard, 15%; or an amount suggested to them by a financial advisor, 15%. (Another 4% of respondents did not cite a specific reason).

The research also found that 82% of workers are saving for retirement through employer-sponsored efforts such as 401(k) plans. Meanwhile, 68% are saving for retirement outside of work through individual retirement accounts, mutual funds or other bank accounts.