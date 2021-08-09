The interview question that makes a job seeker stand out, according to LinkedIn's VP of global hiring

Recruiters are on a tear to fill a growing number of open roles as the U.S. hiring market rebounds this summer. As companies re-staff their workforces to meet rising consumer demand, workers who've spent the pandemic thinking of changing jobs are striking out into the job market, too. Jennifer Shappley, LinkedIn's vice president of global talent acquisition, tells CNBC Make It that news of the so-called Great Resignation, and surveys showing as many as 40% of workers are thinking of quitting their jobs, has made for a lot of work for recruiting teams like her own. Employers are responding to the tight market by making their jobs more appealing, too, such as by offering hiring bonuses, higher salaries, additional time off and the ability to work flexibly from home. "If a candidate brings up the Great Resignation in their interview and wants to explore what's out there, that's not a red flag," Shappley says. However, "while there are lots of opportunities out there, there's obviously still competition for roles."

Prepare for recruiters and hiring managers

"Even if you're interviewing for 10 different things, which is a reality of the market we're in," Shappley says, she recommends to job seekers: "Take your time and do your due diligence to prepare for every interview as if it's the only position you're looking at." Recruiters can "absolutely" tell quickly into a discussion if someone has put in the time to prepare, Shappley adds. She recommends spending time researching the job and company before you interact with a hiring manager or recruiter. Make sure to be specific about why you're interested in that position, such as the skills you'll use or goals you'll work toward and believe you'll excel at.

Questions to stand out