Pentagon to require all service members to get Covid vaccine by mid-September

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon on Monday said it would seek to make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for service members no later than the middle of September.

President Joe Biden, in turn, supported the move.

"I am proud that our military women and men will continue to help lead the charge in the fight against this pandemic, as they so often do, by setting the example of keeping their fellow Americans safe," the president said in a statement Monday afternoon.

In a message to the force, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he consulted with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Secretaries and Chiefs of the sister service branches as well as the White House Covid Task Force before arriving at this decision.

"I have every confidence that Service leadership and your commanders will implement this new vaccination program with professionalism, skill, and compassion," Austin wrote in his memo to all Defense Department employees.