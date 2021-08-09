Treasury yields start the week higher with job openings and inflation data in focus

Treasury yields rose early on Monday, with investors focusing on job openings data set to come out later in the morning and inflation readings due to be released later this week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose less than a basis point to 1.292% at 4:20 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also added less than a basis point, advancing to 1.942%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Treasurys

The Labor Department will publish the June job openings and labor turnover survey at 10 a.m. ET on Monday. Treasury yields jumped on Friday following a better-than-expected nonfarm payroll report from the Labor Department. The report showed 943,000 jobs were added in July, well above the 845,000 forecast by economists. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate fell to 5.4%, below an expected rate of 5.7%. Employment data is one of the key economic indicators being used by the Federal Reserve to determine when it will start tightening monetary policy, along with inflation readings.

The consumer price index and the producer price index, both of which measure inflation, are scheduled to come out Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Julian Howard, head of multi-asset solutions at GAM, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Monday that he believed the Fed was "still prepared to see through" higher inflation readings as transitory rises as part of the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin are due to speak on Monday. Auctions will be held on Monday for $54 billion of 13-week bills and $51 billion of 26-week bills.