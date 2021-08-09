What to watch today: Stock futures slip, oil prices drop

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were pointing toward a negative open for the stock market on Monday morning. Those averages closed at record highs on Friday after the July jobs report came in stronger than expected. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 edged higher by 0.1%.

The 10-year Treasury yield was slightly lower on Monday morning, trading near 1.28%. The key rate surged above 1.3% on Friday following the jobs report. The yield has been volatile recently and traded near 1.13% less than a week ago. Yields move inverse to prices. (CNBC)

Oil prices fell sharply on Monday morning as public health restrictions in China and other Asian countries stoked concerns about global economic growth. Futures for West Texas Intermediate crude, which has traded above $70 per barrel in recent weeks, was below $66 per barrel on Monday. (CNBC)

Berkshire Hathaway's operating profit jumped 21% in the second quarter, buoyed by the recovery in energy and railroad companies. Warren Buffett's company also bought back $6 billion of its own stock during the quarter. Berkshire now has a cash pile of $144 billion. (CNBC)



*Warren Buffett's winning equity portfolio is concentrated in just 4 stocks. Here's what they are (CNBC)

Bitcoin continued to climb higher, breaking back above $45,000 on Monday morning. Cryptocurrencies received a boost last week when a group of Senators introduced an amendment to the infrastructure bill that would clarify rules about tax reporting requirements for crypto firms and individuals. (CNBC)