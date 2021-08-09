'We're putting a lot of families at risk': 7.5 million Americans will lose unemployment benefits next month

Halfpoint | iStock | Getty Images

CNBC: What do you expect to see Labor Day, when these changes go away? AS: When you meet someone who is homeless, often one of the first things they'll say to you is, "This all started happening when my unemployment benefits ran out." We're putting a lot of families at risk. CNBC: Why do you think September is too early to end benefits? AS: The latest jobs report was very strong, but that was pre-delta. We also know the fastest growth of jobs is in the leisure-and-hospitality sector. Those jobs don't pay that great, and they also require being on your feet. Not everyone can do that, and not everyone wants to do that when even with the vaccine, you could still get this disease. And people have only been able to look for work for a few months, when they got vaccinated in April or May. We were down in a very deep hole, and it will take time to pull out of it.