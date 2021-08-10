3.4 million Americans are still long-term unemployed

A job fair at a community center in Beattyville, Kentucky, on July 28, 2021. Jon Cherry/Bloomberg via Getty Images

About 3.4 million Americans were long-term unemployed in July, a reduction of about 560,000 from the prior month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, the figure remains elevated relative to pre-pandemic levels. About 2 in 5 jobless individuals are long-term unemployed, meaning they've been out of work at least six months.

The reduction came on the back of a stronger-than-expected July jobs report. Hiring rose at its fastest pace in almost a year, as the economy added 943,000 jobs and the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 5.4%. The number of job openings jumped to more than 10 million in June, the highest on record, the Labor Department reported Monday.