Another 3.9 million people quit their jobs in June—and many are getting higher-paying roles

The U.S. quitting spree is still going strong.

After dipping slightly in May, the share of people leaving their employer rose again in June, when another 3.9 million people quit their jobs, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. The numbers come in slightly lower than April figures that showed a record 4 million people quit during that month, sparked by confidence they could find a better job elsewhere.

The number of people who quit their jobs in June make up 69% of total separations, which also includes layoffs, firings and retirement.

Worker confidence ticked up through the spring and summer as vaccination efforts climbed, Covid-19 infection rates leveled off and businesses ramped up hiring in order to meet rising consumer demand in the recovering economy.

In June, industries that saw an uptick in quitters include professional and business services; durable goods manufacturing; and state and local government, excluding education.

Meanwhile, opportunities continue to abound for job-seekers. The number of job openings in the U.S. economy jumped to 10.1 million in June — the highest on record, according to the Labor Department — led by openings in professional and business services; retail trade; and accommodation and food services.

"Labor demand keeps getting stronger. This is the third straight month of record-breaking job openings," writes Nick Bunker, an economist with the jobs site Indeed. "The quits rate is also close to its all-time high, which was set just two months ago in April. This wave of demand will eventually recede, but job-seekers should ride it until then."