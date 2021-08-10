Asia-Pacific stocks set for mixed start after Wall Street losses

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a mixed start on Tuesday following overnight declines for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 on Wall Street.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,925 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,870. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,820.04.

Australian stocks, on the other hand, looked poised to slip. The SPI futures contract sat at 7,463.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,538.40.

Investors will watch shares of companies related to South Korean conglomerate Samsung after the South Korea's justice ministry announced Monday that the firm's heir Jay Y. Lee is set to be released on parole later this week, according to Reuters.