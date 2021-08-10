Biden says Afghans 'must fight for themselves' as Taliban advances, does not regret U.S. withdrawal

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy from the White House in Washington, U.S. July 19, 2021.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he does not regret his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, a move that effectively ends America's longest war.

"Look, we spent over a trillion dollars over twenty years, we trained and equipped with modern equipment over 300,000 Afghan forces," Biden told reporters at the White House.

"Afghan leaders have to come together," Biden said, "They've got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation."

In April, Biden ordered the full withdrawal of approximately 3,000 U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11.

The Pentagon's massive task of removing servicemembers and equipment out of Afghanistan is nearly complete, with the U.S. military mission slated to end by August 31.

As the U.S. withdrawals from Afghanistan, the Taliban has made stunning battlefield advances despite being vastly outnumbered by the Afghan military. Over the weekend, the Taliban swiftly seized five provincial Afghan capitals, taking three in one day alone.