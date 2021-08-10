European markets head for somber open, reflecting global caution over Covid

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open slightly lower on Tuesday, continuing a more cautious approach seen globally at the start of the week.

London's FTSE is seen opening 8 points lower at 7,128, Germany's DAX is seen 21 points lower at 15,740, France's CAC 40 down 7 points at 6,811 and Italy's FTSE MIB 19 points lower at 25,090, according to IG.

The somber start to the trading day in Europe reflects similar sentiment in Asia-Pacific overnight.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Tuesday trade as South Korean game developer Krafton plunged in its debut, while worries over a widening Covid resurgence in China continued to weigh on sentiment as China reported more infections this week, and cities embarked on mass testing.