Lionel Messi agrees to join Paris Saint-Germain on two-year contract after leaving Barcelona

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona waves to the crowd prior to the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Arsenal at Nou Camp on August 04, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

Lionel Messi has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year contract.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner had two other options after leaving Barcelona last week, but has chosen to move to the French club on a deal worth £25m per year after tax, plus bonuses.

PSG and Messi will have the option of extending his stay in the French capital by a third year, while the forward will also receive a £25m signing-on fee.

Messi was set to extend his 21-year stay at Barcelona by signing a new five-year deal this summer.

However, the club announced on Thursday that "financial and structural obstacles" meant the deal could not be completed, meaning Messi left as a free agent.

The 34-year-old said he wanted to stay at Barcelona and "did everything" he could to remain at the club, including agreeing to a 50-per-cent wage cut.

However, Barcelona are hamstrung by La Liga's rules on club spending and even halving Messi's pay was not enough to ensure he remained at the Nou Camp.

Messi is now set to join PSG, with their potential to compete for major trophies - including the Champions League - understood to be a key factor in his decision to move to France.