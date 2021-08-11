Japan's stocks set to rise as Wall Street sails to records on $1 trillion infrastructure plan

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set for a higher open, as Wall Street sailed to record highs on the back of a $1 trillion infrastructure plan passed by the U.S. Senate.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was poised to open higher as compared with the previous close.

However, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia was set for a lower open.

Singapore's trade and industry ministry said Wednesday that the economy grew 14.7% in the second quarter as compared with a year ago, better than official advance estimates of a 14.3% expansion. The country also expects its economy to grow between 6% and 7% in 2021, an upgrade from past projections of 4% to 6%.