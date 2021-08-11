Japan's stocks set to rise as Wall Street sails to records on $1 trillion infrastructure plan
- Wall Street sailed to record highs on the back of a $1 trillion infrastructure plan passed by the U.S. Senate.
- Singapore's trade and industry ministry said Wednesday that the economy grew 14.7% in the second quarter as compared with a year ago.
SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set for a higher open, as Wall Street sailed to record highs on the back of a $1 trillion infrastructure plan passed by the U.S. Senate.
Japan's Nikkei 225 was poised to open higher as compared with the previous close.
However, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia was set for a lower open.
Singapore's trade and industry ministry said Wednesday that the economy grew 14.7% in the second quarter as compared with a year ago, better than official advance estimates of a 14.3% expansion. The country also expects its economy to grow between 6% and 7% in 2021, an upgrade from past projections of 4% to 6%.
Stocks on Wall Street shot to new records, boosted by the Senate's passing of a $1 trillion infrastructure package.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 162.82 points to 35,264.67 to close at a record. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% to 4,436.75 and closed at a fresh all-time high.
The Senate's infrastructure plan, which includes $550 billion in new spending on transportation and broadband, is expected to help give the economy a boost as peak growth slows following the reopening from the pandemic.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, rose to 93.055, from levels above 92.9 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 110.56, a tad weaker than levels around 110.4 the day before.
The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7345, a touch higher than levels above $0.733 seen yesterday.
— CNBC's Yen Nee Lee, Maggie Fitzgerald and Tanaya Macheel contributed to this report.