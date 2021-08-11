The Greens were once favorites ahead of Germany's 'rollercoaster' election, but not anymore

The good old days: Members of the German Greens party, including co-leader Annalena Baerbock (C) and local candidate Katharina Fegebank (C-L), react to initial exit polls that give the Greens 25.5% of the vote in Hamburg city elections on February 23, 2020 in Hamburg, Germany.

Germany's Green Party saw a dramatic shift in its poll ratings earlier this year, going from one of the country's long-standing fringe parties to a serious contender in the forthcoming federal election in September.

At one point the Greens were leading the voter polls ahead of the ruling conservative alliance led by outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel, which is made up of the Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union.

But since those heady days in April following the nomination of Annalena Baerbock, the party's co-leader, as its candidate for chancellor, things have gone askew for the party with a high-profile furor around Baerbock. She was accused of plagiarism, failing to declare some supplementary income and of inflating her resume.

For her part, Baerbock has admitted to making errors but has denied any wrongdoing. Her party, as well as her opponents, have also said she has been unfairly treated by the media and has been the victim of sexist coverage, being the subject of erroneous news online and being asked by journalists how she would cope with motherhood and the chancellorship were the Greens to win the election outright.

Such a prospect is looking vanishingly thin now, however, with the Greens slipping in voter polls and having failed to get a boost following devastating floods in Germany which were largely attributed to climate change.

Carsten Nickel, global head of macro at ING, characterized the German election campaign as "a rollercoaster ride for all candidates and parties."

"Up to now, these up and downs have been mainly driven by the popularity or unpopularity and missteps of the leading candidates and not so much by a real debate on content and topics. Baerbock and consequently the Greens have been in a free-fall after the surge in spring. This fall is closely related to a series of blunders and missteps by Baerbock. However, with still more than a month to go a lot can happen," he told CNBC on Tuesday.