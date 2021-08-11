Here are the cheap stocks most loved by value fund managers

Caterpillar Inc. excavators are displayed for sale at the Whayne Supply Co. dealership in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Caterpillar is scheduled to release earnings figures on January 31.

Value stocks, dominated by companies closely tied to the economic recovery, are getting a boost from the Senate's passage of the infrastructure bill.

Bank of America has highlighted some of the favorite cheap stocks most beloved by value-oriented managers.