Kathy Hochul vows big difference from 'toxic' Cuomo administration, will fire 'unethical' staffers

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday said she is ready to take over as governor from Andrew Cuomo in two weeks, and vowed not to have a "toxic" workplace as he has been accused of presiding over.

Hochul also said she would get rid of any Cuomo staffer who was involved in "unethical" conduct in retaliating against women who accused the three-term Democrat of sexual harassment.

"The governor and I have not been close," Hochul told reporters at her first press conference, a day after Cuomo stunned the state with his announcement to resign later this month.

"And when my term ends nobody will ever describe my term as a toxic workplace environment."

Cuomo resigned a week after a bombshell report issued by the office of state Attorney General Letitia James concluded he had sexually harassed 11 women, including current and former state workers, and presided over a "toxic" environment in the governor's office.

The report found that top Cuomo aides had retaliated against former government official Lindsay Boylan after she went public with her claims of being harassed by Cuomo.

"Nobody named in that report doing anything unethical will remain in my administration," said Hochul, a Buffalo Democat who turns 63 years old later this month.

She refused to answer a question from a reporter about whether she would consider pardoning Cuomo if he is criminally charged in connection with his alleged harassment. Five district attorneys' offices around the state are known to be probing whether the governor committed such crimes in their respective counties.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday press briefing that President Joe Biden expects to speak with Hochul in coming days.

Biden is looking forward to working with Hochul to "continue to get the pandemic under control, to put the people of New York back to work and to move forward as federal and state partners," Psaki said.

Hochul revealed at her press conference that Biden tried to call her when she was on a plane earlier Wednesday.

Hochul became lieutenant governor under Cuomo in 2014.

She previously served one year in Congress, and before that held a series of local positions in New York.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.