Native American college students found strength in their heritage that helped them get through the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic was difficult for all college students, but it was particularly hard on Native American students. Many saw the coronavirus rip through their tribes, and they struggled with lack of internet and other limitations on their reservations. Covid-19 among American Indian and Alaska Native persons was 3.5 times that among non-Hispanic white persons, according to the CDC. At one point, the Navajo Nation was a national hotspot with one of the highest infection rates. One reason it hit reservations hard was a lack of health-based infrastructure. For Kiara Flores, a Kuupangaaxwichem (Cupeño) & Northern Ute student at California State University San Marcos, her reservation in Pala, Calif., had funerals, "every single day for at least three weeks." "Within two weeks, we lost five family members," said Flores. "Once one house got it, every single house had gotten it."

"I couldn't go home because there's no Wi-Fi out there, said Becenti. "I need a refresher from time to time and I just couldn't have that." Charles Golding, a member of the Quechan tribe, is a recent graduate at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, where their 6-year graduation rate for Native students has increased to 69% in 2018 from 27% in 2008. The university credits this progress in closing the gap for Native students to the variety of academic and social supports such as cultural centers, allocated funding, and mentorship programs designed to help them feel welcome on campus. To Golding, without those supports he wouldn't be in the position he's in now. "If they didn't exist, I know 100% I would not have been as successful. I know that for a fact," Golding said.

When the pandemic hit, struggles for Native American students only intensified further. Golding's university canceled in-person class and enacted an immediate notice for students to leave the dorms. Despite cheaper prices to get home via plane, he didn't want to risk his family's health and made the 28-hour, 3,000-mile trek from Minneapolis to Yuma, Ariz., by car. "I ended up taking a road trip across country just to go home for the summer," Golding said. Similarly, Brandon McIntire, a recent Yup'ik and Unangax̂ graduate from Harvard, was given a three-day notice to leave his dorm. After making the journey back home to Alaska, McIntire had to wake up at 5 a.m. to participate in classes on the east coast that made him re-evaluate his education. "When coronavirus, started to pick up and get bad, it kind of felt like – why are we still doing weekly reading assignments when the world is like this?" said McIntire. "School, it felt like, to me, didn't care about me as a student. So why should I care about it when I can help support my family during this time?"

After in-person studies resumed, McIntire traveled back to Harvard to resume his studies, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in sociology as the only Alaska Native in his class. Flores, who began her first year of college during the pandemic, struggled immensely due to a busy home environment that affected her academic performance. "When I started off, it was hectic. Everyone was home. I couldn't concentrate," Flores said. "I ended up failing two of my classes that first semester. I wasn't proud of it." To Minthorn, the solution is easy. Institutions need to create support programs and allocate resources to meet Native students where they're at. "We just have so much that we need to be taking into account," Minthorn said. We need to "be very intentional about what are the resources recommended to them but also making sure reminding students what we're doing."