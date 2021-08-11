Senate approves framework of $3.5 trillion budget plan that would expand Medicare, tax credits and climate initiatives

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters following a Senate Democratic luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on June 15, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Senate Democrats took their first step toward passing a $3.5 trillion spending plan as the party forges ahead with a massive economic agenda.

After more than 14 hours, the Democratic-held chamber voted to pass a budget resolution 50-49 along party lines. The measure directs committees to craft a bill that would spend up to $3.5 trillion on climate initiatives, paid leave, child care, education and health care.

It marks the first step in the budget reconciliation process, which will allow Democrats to approve their plan without a Republican vote in the Senate split 50-50 by party. The GOP has united against the proposal and the tax increases on corporations and wealthy individuals Democrats plan to use to pay for it.

The vote to approve the resolution follows Senate passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Tuesday. Democrats see the bipartisan plan and their reconciliation bill as two complementary planks of an agenda that aims to create jobs, slow climate change and strengthen the social safety net.