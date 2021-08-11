Senate passes infrastructure bill and budget framework — here's what happens next

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaking at a press conference of the Democratic Senate Caucus. Michael Brochstein | Sipa USA | Sipa via AP Images

After months of wrangling, the Senate just passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and a budget resolution calling for $3.5 trillion more in spending. The path ahead will not get any smoother for Democrats trying to shepherd President Joe Biden's mammoth economic plans through Congress. "What we're doing here is not easy," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said early Wednesday. "Democrats have labored for months to reach this point, and there are many labors to come. But I can say with absolute certainty that it will be worth doing." Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., have a clear checklist in front of them. The House has to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill to send it to Biden for his signature.

Democrats' separate plan to expand the social safety net and promote clean energy will require more steps. The House also needs to pass a budget resolution. Then congressional committees will take weeks to write a bill that both chambers of Congress can pass using the reconciliation process, which would require votes only from the 50 members of the Senate Democratic caucus. With legislation of this magnitude, the process will likely take months — and could get derailed several times along the way. To start, Pelosi has said she will not take up the bipartisan infrastructure bill or the final Democratic spending package until the Senate passes both of them. A spokesman for the speaker said Wednesday that her strategy has not changed after the Senate approved the infrastructure plan and the budget resolution. Pelosi has faced pressure from some Democrats, including those in the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, to vote separately to pass the infrastructure plan. She has tied the two packages together to keep her whole caucus on board, as centrists grow wary of additional spending and progressives say the bipartisan plan is inadequate.