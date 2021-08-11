There are six more months free of federal student loan payments. Here's what you can do with the extra money

People with federal student loan debt have about six more months of freedom from repayment and seeing interest accrue on their outstanding balances.

In the meantime, they can put the money they would be paying towards those loans to work.

The U.S. Department of Education in August extended the moratorium on payment and interest of federal student loans one final time, through Jan. 31, 2022. For millions of borrowers, that means they won't have to make another payment until next February.

"There's a real opportunity for folks to get on good foundations, now that they have a definitive end date in mind, [and] get their financial budgets and households in order," said Robert Humann, chief revenue officer at Credible.com.

For many Americans, the money they don't need for loans each month could help them make significant financial headway. The average monthly student loan payment is about $400, according to Mark Kantrowitz, a higher education expert.

"It's a matter of understanding what your priorities are and how you can take advantage of these next six months in order to help you hit the fast-forward button on some of those goals," said Lauryn Williams, a certified financial planner and founder of Worth Winning in Dallas.

Boost your savings

If you don't have a solid emergency savings fund, or had to deplete yours during the coronavirus pandemic, it's a good idea to use the extra money from not making student loan payments to build one back up.

Generally, experts recommend having between three months to six months of living expenses put away in cash. But, after the health crisis, some people may want to save even more.

Reallocating the money from student loans could help people put a solid chunk of cash away quickly. For example, if your monthly student loan payment was $400 — roughly the average — and you save all of it, you could have $2,400 between now and February.