Japan stocks set to jump as Wall Street notches new highs on inflation data

SINGAPORE — Japan stocks were set to jump, as U.S. markets again notched highs after data showed inflation was not as bad as feared.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan was poised for a higher open as compared with the last close. Australia's S&P/ASX 200, however, was set to open lower.

In earnings, Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry, better known as Foxconn, is due to report its second-quarter financial results Thursday.

Markets will continue to monitor the Covid situation after the World Health Organization warned global cases could pass 300 million by early next year if the pandemic continues in its current direction. The projection came just a week after the WHO reported 200 million Covid cases worldwide and six months after the globe topped 100 million cases.

Meanwhile, South Korea reported a new daily record of more than 2,200 cases, its health minister said Wednesday, according to Reuters.

In Australia, Melbourne extended its lockdown by another week as it struggles to contain the highly infectious delta variant.