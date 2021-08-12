Bill Gates pledges $1.5 billion for climate change projects if Congress passes infrastructure bill

Bill Gates, Co-Chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, attends a conversation at the 2019 New Economy Forum in Beijing, China November 21, 2019.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Thursday said his climate investment fund would pledge $1.5 billion for joint projects with the federal government to combat climate change if Congress passes a bipartisan infrastructure plan that funds clean energy technologies.

The Senate's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which hasn't yet passed through the House, provides the Department of Energy with $25 billion for projects that demonstrate the viability of clean energy technologies for widespread adoption. The money is part of the bill's broader investment in programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Gates' fund, run by his firm Breakthrough Energy, would spend the money over three years on initiatives to lower emissions. The projects would focus on zero emissions plane fuel, long-duration energy storage, green hydrogen and direct air capture.

"If the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act becomes law, this collaboration will not only send us on a more durable path to net zero, but will create both immediate and long-term jobs in communities across the country," Gates said in a statement.