Major Wall Street analysts share expectations for Disney's quarterly results

A masked couple poses for photos in front of a statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse, with Sleeping Beauty Castle behind, at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA, as visitors return to the park with covid-safety restrictions in place, including the park only being at 25% capacity, Monday, May 3, 2021.
Jay L. Clendenin | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images
The Walt Disney Company is set to report fiscal third-quarter results after the market closes on Thursday, and analysts await key insights into subscriber growth and theme park business recovery.