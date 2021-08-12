San Francisco requires full Covid vaccination for indoor entertainment, including restaurants, gyms

Anjali Sundararaman, a student nurse at San Francisco State University, administers a dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Cuixia Xu during a vaccination clinic at the Southeast Health Center in the Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood in San Francisco, California on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

San Francisco became the first major U.S. city to requiring patrons and employees to provide proof of full vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms, bars and entertainment venues.

The order from Mayor London Breed takes effect on Aug. 20 for customers and Oct.13 for staff, prohibiting residents from submitting negative Covid test results as a substitute to vaccination. Breed's directive also applies to select health-care personnel, including pharmacists, dentists and home health aides.

"Vaccines are our way out of the pandemic, and our way back to a life where we can be together safely," Breed said in a statement.

Under the order, anyone older than 12 must submit proof of vaccination to visit any indoor event with over 1,000 guests. California previously only required attendees to get vaccinated for events with over 5,000 people, Breed's statement said.