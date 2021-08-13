Amazon plans to film second ‘Lord of the Rings’ series in the U.K. instead of New Zealand

Sir Ian McKellen has said he was "miserable" while filming "The Hobbit," compared to playing Gandalf in "Lord of the Rings," because of too much virtual production, but the technology could become more common in filmmaking in a post-Covid-19 world.

Amazon has announced it is going to film the second season of its yet-to-be-named "Lord of the Rings" television series in the U.K. rather than New Zealand, which is where the first season and Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning film trilogy were filmed.

Amazon Studios said Thursday that the move away from New Zealand is part of its strategy to expand its U.K. production footprint and to invest in studio space in the U.K. The exact filming locations have not been disclosed.

Industry publication Deadline reported that New Zealand's strict Covid-19 lockdown rules had meant the cast of the show, more than half of whom are British, were unable to return home for almost two years. The country's border control measures also reportedly prevented Amazon executives from visiting the sets.

Home to rugged snowy mountains, vast blue lakes and rolling green hills, New Zealand's landscapes helped to make the films a huge success. The country has a strong attachment to the franchise, with hundreds of its 5 million residents featuring in the films and a dedicated museum in the capital of Wellington.

Amazon had previously praised New Zealand for its abundant hospitality when it announced the series in 2019, saying it looked forward to deepening the relationship.

The switch to the U.K., which is where "Lord of the Rings" author J.R.R. Tolkien is from, has reportedly left some New Zealand lawmakers disappointed. The New Zealand government did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.