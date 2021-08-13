Asia-Pacific stocks set for mixed start after Dow and S&P 500 close at record highs

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a mixed Friday start after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed at record highs overnight on Wall Street.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,085 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,110. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,015.02.

Stocks in Australia, on the other hand, looked poised to slip. The SPI futures contract was at 7,526.0, versus the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,588.20. Markets will watch the coronavirus situation, with Australian capital Canberra entering a week-long lockdown on Thursday after a Covid-19 case was identified.