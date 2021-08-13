FDA permits Covid vaccine booster shots for people with weakened immune systems

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Floyd's Family Pharmacy as cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) surge in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, U.S., August 5, 2021. Picture taken August 5, 2021.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for people with weakened immune systems, a highly anticipated move intended to shield some of the most vulnerable Americans from the highly contagious delta variant.

"Today's action allows doctors to boost immunity in certain immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection from COVID-19," acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

The agency said organ transplant recipients and people who are similarly immunocompromised can receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The FDA also emphasized that other fully vaccinated people are "adequately protected" and currently do not need an extra dose.

The FDA OK is not the final go-ahead. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory committee has scheduled a meeting Friday to consider shots for immunocompromised Americans. If they issue a recommendation and it is approved by the CDC, third shots could begin immediately.

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said last week that federal health officials were speeding regulatory efforts to clear third doses for such people, including cancer and HIV patients or those who have had organ transplants. He said new data suggested they don't produce an adequate immune response after receiving two doses of a Covid vaccine.

"Immunocompromised individuals are vulnerable," Fauci said Thursday. "It is extremely important for us to move to get those individuals their boosters, and we are now working on that, and we will make that be implemented as quickly as possible. ... It is a very high priority."

Such people represent only about 2.7% of the U.S. adult population but make up about 44% of hospitalized Covid breakthrough cases, which is when a fully vaccinated individual becomes infected, according to recent data from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group.

Studies suggest that a third vaccine shot might help patients whose immune systems don't respond as well to a first or second dose.

Four small studies cited by the CDC last month showed that 16% to 80% of people with weakened immune systems didn't have detectable antibodies to fight Covid after two shots. Among vaccinated patients who had no detectable antibody response, 33% to 50% developed an antibody response after receiving an additional dose, according to the CDC.