For working parents, juggling child care came at a steep cost during Covid

Every working parent was put to the test in 2020. Managing job responsibilities along with remote school and other household tasks caused some to fall behind professionally, at least temporarily, while others remain sidelined. "At the beginning, I thought he could work alongside me, but it proved to be really difficult," said Sara Abate Rezvanifar, 39, referring her 6-year-old son's online schooling.

Last year Sara Abate Rezvanifar, 39, scaled back her job responsibilities to help her son with remote kindergarten. Source: Sara Abate Rezvanifar

Helping her kindergartener took up most of the time during normal working hours. "I had to shift my day to later in the afternoon, but that meant I couldn't attend many meetings," she said. "Towards the second half of the year, I started to scale back and say 'no' to a lot of projects and give it to a team member," the communications director added. Even now, Abate Rezvanifar, who lives outside of Toronto, said she is unsure what will happen in the fall. Her husband has already returned to the office three days a week but with Covid cases on the rise, whether her son will go back to the classroom is less certain.

Sara Abate Rezvanifar and her family. Source: Sara Abate Rezvanifar

People of color were similarly more likely to say child-care duties have been a career obstacle during Covid, the American Staffing Association report found. Seven in 10 Black parents and 62% of Hispanic parents said their opportunities for career advancement were negatively affected by their child-care and remote schooling responsibilities, compared with 51% of white parents. "The impact of Covid that we have seen has disproportionately impacted the populations in most need of assistance," Wahlquist said. "It's the same old story."