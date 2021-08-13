Olympic Games: CJ Ujah, silver medalist for GB in 4x100m relay, handed provisional anti-doping suspension

Britain's Chijindu Ujah competes in the men's 4x100m relay heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 5, 2021. (Photo by Javier SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

CJ Ujah, a member of Great Britain's silver medal-winning men's 4x100m relay team at the Olympics in Tokyo, has been provisionally suspended for an anti-doping violation.

Ujah ran the opening leg in the final, with the team rounded out by Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake only being passed in the closing stages by Italy.

The quartet were eventually beaten by just one-hundredth of a second, with Canada back in third and China finishing just outside the medal positions.

Ujah was one of four athletes named in a statement from the Athletics Integrity Unit on Thursday, along with Bahrain 1500m runner Sadik Mikhou, Georgian shot putter Benik Abramyan and Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo.

The 27-year-old's anti-doping test is alleged to have shown the "presence/use of a prohibited substance" - namely Ostarine and S-23.