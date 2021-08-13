U.S. chip start-up says its work with UK’s biggest plant came to a ‘screeching halt’ after Chinese takeover

A close up image of a CPU socket and motherboard laying on the table.

A U.S. semiconductor start-up says its relationship with the U.K.'s largest chip plant ended abruptly when Chinese-owned Nexperia took over in July.

Pennsylvania-based iDEAL Semiconductor told CNBC it was getting silicon wafers processed at the Newport Wafer Fab in Wales up until the fab was acquired by Dutch firm Nexperia, which is 100% owned by Shanghai-headquartered Wingtech Technologies.

Mark Granahan, iDEAL Semiconductor's CEO, said the processing has "come to a screeching halt," adding that his company is now having to "scramble" to figure out where it can get the work done.

Nexperia did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment, but a source close to the company, who preferred to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the discussions, previously denied that contracts were being scrapped.

Mike Burns, chairman of iDEAL Semiconductor, said fabs normally give "a little bit of runtime" and tell customers how many wafers they can process when an acquisition happens.

"It's normally measured in months, quarters, or a year as opposed to being abruptly shut down," Burns said.

The semiconductor executives said they were informed by Newport Wafer Fab by phone that the relationship was over, adding that they haven't heard from the new owners.