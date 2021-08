A medical worker from Parrish Medical Center holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a drive through vaccination clinic for employees of Port Canaveral, workers at local hotels and restaurants, and residents of the Port Canaveral community.

The S&P 500 closed at another record high Thursday – and hit an intraday all-time high on Friday morning – but Wall Street analysts think certain stocks in the index will drop from here.