UBS names 7 stocks set to pop on the green hydrogen theme

Oil pipelines near the Wesseling green hydrogen refinery, operated by Royal Dutch Shell Plc, in Wesseling, Germany, on Friday, July 2, 2021. Europe is pinning its green hopes on hydrogen in an unprecedented economic overhaul that aims for the region to reach climate neutrality by 2050.

Analysts at UBS have picked a host of stocks they believe to be the best positioned to capture the massive potential of green hydrogen, citing the technology as pivotal to efforts to transition to low-carbon energy sources. To play this trend, the Swiss bank names firms in the U.S., Asia and Europe.