One in 10 London offices are at risk of becoming ‘obsolete’ under new energy rules

LONDON — About 10% of London offices could soon become unusable when new rules on energy efficiency are implemented, according to analysis from a leading real estate company.

Under the new standards, set to be introduced in 2023, buildings in England and Wales with an energy efficiency rating lower than 'E' will not be able to close new leasing's. The upcoming measures come as part of broader government efforts toward carbon neutrality. The lowest energy efficiency rating is set at 'G,' the least efficient, to 'A,' the most efficient.

In this context, analysis published last week by Colliers showed that around 20 million square feet of London workspace, representing almost 10% of the total stock, are not compliant with these rules.

It raises questions about the future of these office blocks, particularly at a time when many workers are pushing to partly work from home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It is like a double-hit for these buildings," Andrew Burrell, chief property economist at Capital Economics, told CNBC, referring to the upcoming environmental regulations and the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

Offices that do not comply with the energy efficiency rules are at risk of becoming "obsolete," he added.