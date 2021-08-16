White House is asked to protect New York Times, Washington Post, WSJ journalists 'in danger' at Kabul airport

The publisher of The Washington Post pleaded with the White House on Monday to have the U.S. military move to safety more than 200 journalists and related people affiliated with the Post, Wall Street Journal and New York Times who are "in danger" at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

Post Publisher Fred Ryan asked National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in an "urgent request" email to have them moved from the civilian side of Hamid Karzai International Airport "to the military side where they can be safe as they await evacuation flights."

"They are currently in danger and need the US government to get them to safety," Ryan wrote in the email, which he said he was writing on behalf of the three newspapers.