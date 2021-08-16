The crypto market topped $2 trillion for the first time since May, and 6 other key things that happened in crypto this past week

The top cryptocurrencies by market value saw a boost in price over the weekend. Bitcoin topped $48,000 on Saturday, which lifted the value of the entire cryptocurrency market above $2 trillion for the first time since May. Altcoins, like ether, dogecoin and cardano, jumped as well. This comes despite a relatively tough past week for the industry. From the Senate passing the infrastructure bill without an amendment to its crypto tax reporting provision to over $600 million in crypto stolen in a record DeFi, or decentralized finance, hack, here are six things worth knowing.

1. Senate passes infrastructure bill without an amendment to crypto tax provision

After contention over the language in its provision on cryptocurrency tax reporting, the Senate passed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Tuesday without an amendment. Now, many House democrats are urging for change, just like crypto advocates and many Senators attempted prior. Currently, the bill defines a "broker" as "any person who (for consideration) is responsible for regularly providing any service effectuating transfers of digital assets on behalf of another person," which crypto advocates say is too broad. As written, it could potentially target miners, developers, stakers and others who do not have customers and therefore wouldn't have access to the information needed to comply. Since the infrastructure bill passed in the Senate, members of the House, including Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., Bill Foster, D-Ill., and Darren Soto, D-Fla., have urged for adjustment and called for the definition of a "broker" to be narrowed. If the House amends the bill, it would then be sent back to the Senate for another vote before proceeding to President Joe Biden's desk. But to avoid further delay, the U.S. Treasury Department plans to clarify its definition of a "broker" without amending the bill, Bloomberg reports, citing a Treasury official. The bill would remain unchanged, but the Treasury would verbally promise not to target non-brokers when later writing the tax law. Policymakers are set to meet this week to discuss.

2. A record $600 million was stolen in a DeFi hack

3. Coinbase reports that Ethereum trading volume was higher than bitcoin's for the first time in Q2

In its second quarter earnings report released on Tuesday, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase reported revenue that was stronger than analysts had expected. It brought in $2.23 billion in revenue and $1.6 billion in net profit. Coinbase also reported that total trading volume on the platform went beyond bitcoin during the quarter. For the first time, Ethereum trading volume was higher than bitcoin trading volume.

4. Walmart is hiring a digital currency and cryptocurrency product lead

Walmart is looking to add a "digital currency and cryptocurrency product lead" to its team, according to a recent job listing. The company is seeking to hire someone to "own and drive the digital currency strategy for Walmart." "As an expert in digital currencies/cryptocurrency and blockchain related technologies, you will drive the vision for the product and capabilities roadmap. You will provide the leadership to identify technology and customer trends and the investments needed to build on those trends," the job posting reads. In July, Amazon announced it was seeking to hire a similar role.

5. Mark Cuban and Elon Musk agree that dogecoin is 'strongest' as medium of exchange

6. Microsoft's research department proposes use of Ethereum blockchain for anti-piracy