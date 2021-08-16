Feds will ration water from Colorado River amid historic drought

The U.S. government on Monday declared the first-ever water shortage at Lake Mead, the nation's largest reservoir by volume, after water levels fell to record lows amid a decades-long drought.

Water cuts will go into effect in January for Arizona, Nevada and Mexico, the Bureau of Reclamation said Monday. Arizona will take the biggest hit, with about 18% of the state's annual apportionment cut.

The Colorado River supplies water and power for more than 40 million people across the West, while also fueling some 2.5 million acres of croplands. Among the cities it supplies is Phoenix, which was the fastest-growing city in the U.S. in the last decade, according to the Arizona Republic, and is now the fifth-largest city in the country.