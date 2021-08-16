World News

Photos show turmoil and panic as Taliban enter Afghanistan's capital Kabul

Sam Meredith
Key Points
  • Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday evening, as the Taliban entered the presidential palace and declared the war "over."
  • The rapidly evolving situation has forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes, with chaotic scenes at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Monday.
  • International aid groups have warned of an imminent humanitarian crisis.
Afghans (L) crowd at the airport as US soldiers stand guard in Kabul on August 16, 2021.
SHAKIB RAHMANI | AFP | Getty Images

Taliban forces entered Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul on Sunday, effectively taking control of the country following the capture of one provincial city after another over recent weeks.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday evening, as the Taliban entered the presidential palace and declared the war "over." Ghani said he fled the country to avoid bloodshed.

It marks a stunning end to the two-decade Western campaign in which U.S. and coalition forces sought to transform the country.

The rapidly evolving situation has forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes. There were chaotic scenes at Hamid Karzai International Airport Monday as Afghans and foreign nationals fearing a return to Taliban rule desperately sought to escape the country.

The United Nations has cited continued reports of serious human rights abuses and violations in the communities most affected by the fighting. International aid groups have warned of an imminent humanitarian crisis.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday expressed particular concern about the future of women and girls in the country, saying hard-won rights "must be protected" and "all abuses must stop."

Taliban members patrol the streets of Kabul

Taliban members patrol the streets of Afghan capital Kabul on August 16, 2021, as the Taliban takes control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Taliban members took measures around the presidential palace and closed the access to prime ministry palace.
Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

A U.S. military helicopter is pictured flying above the U.S. embassy in Kabul

A U.S. military helicopter is pictured flying above the U.S. embassy in Kabul on August 15, 2021.
WAKIL KOHSAR | AFP | Getty Images

A girl is seen as thousands of families flee from a Taliban offensive

A girl is seen as thousands of families flee from Talibanâs offensive and come to Kabul, Afghanistan on August 10, 2021. Afghan people, who came to the capital, Kabul from the northern and northeastern regions of the country, struggle to survive in hard conditions on the roadsides and in the parks.
Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Afghan security forces patrol in the Afghan capital

Afghan security forces patrol in the Afghan capital of Kabul city, Afghanistan, on August 15, 2021.
Haroon Sabawoon | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Displaced Afghan women and children from Kunduz pray at a mosque that is sheltering them

Displaced Afghan women and children from Kunduz pray at a mosque that is sheltering them on August 13, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Paula Bronstein | Getty Images News | Getty Images

In view of the rapid advance of the Taliban in Afghanistan, the Bundeswehr plans to begin evacuating German citizens and local Afghan forces from Kabul

In view of the rapid advance of the Taliban in Afghanistan, the Bundeswehr plans to begin evacuating German citizens and local Afghan forces from Kabul on Monday 16th August, 2021.
Hauke-Christian Dittrich | picture alliance | Getty Images

Afghans crowd at the tarmac of the Kabul airport on Monday to flee the country

Afghans crowd at the tarmac of the Kabul airport on August 16, 2021, to flee the country as the Taliban were in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war.
AFP | Getty Images

Afghans wait in long lines for hours at the passport office, desperate to get their travel documents

Afghans wait in long lines for hours at the passport office as many are desperate to have their travel documents ready to go on August 14, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Paula Bronstein | Getty Images

The entrance gate of the Canadian embassy is pictured after the evacuation in Kabul

The entrance gate of the Canadian embassy is pictured after the evacuation in Kabul on August 15, 2021.
WAKIL KOHSAR | AFP | Getty Images
