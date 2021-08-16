Cabinet of Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigns, says minister

Muhyiddin Yassin (C), was sworn in as Malaysia's 8th prime minister on March 1, 2020.

Malaysia's Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin said in a social media post Monday that the cabinet has submitted its resignation to the king.

The post on Khairy's verified Instagram account comes as local media reported that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin would resign from the top job after losing majority support in parliament due to infighting among his political coalition.

It's not immediately clear who would form the next government.

The Malaysian ringgit was at its weakest in a year against the U.S. dollar on Monday.

Muhyiddin, who came to power in March last year, had governed with a razor-thin majority in the 222-seat parliament.

In the last few weeks, he faced increasing pressure to step down after some lawmakers from the United Malays National Organisation or UMNO — the largest party in the ruling coalition — withdrew their support.

But Muhyiddin claimed earlier this month that he still commanded majority support in parliament. He said he would prove the legitimacy of his leadership through a confidence vote when parliament reconvenes in September.