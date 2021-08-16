Rep. Mike Waltz on Afghanistan: ‘We are going to see Al Qaeda 3.0’

Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) slammed President Joe Biden's defense of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan and warned that Al Qaeda would make a resurgence during a Monday evening interview on CNBC's "The News with Shepard Smith."

"I think at the end of the day you have two choices in Afghanistan, you have a small presence focused on counterterrorism and supporting the Afghan military, or you face what we're facing now, which will be a cesspool of terrorism," said Waltz, who served multiple tours of duty in Afghanistan as a Green Beret.

"The problem is terrorism that happens in Afghanistan doesn't stay in Afghanistan. We will see Al Qaeda 3.0, they are working closely with the Taliban, and they do intend to attack America again."

Since President Joe Biden's April decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan before Sept. 11, the Taliban have made stunning battlefield advances and seized the presidential palace in the Afghan capital of Kabul over the weekend. The Taliban now have the entirety of the nation of 38 million people under their control.

Retired Lieutenant General Douglas Lute served in both the George W. Bush and Obama administrations focusing on Afghanistan, and said that the Al Qaeda terror networks were, in fact, destroyed on "The News with Shepard Smith."