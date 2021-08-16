Op-ed: Small amounts of bitcoin can have a positive impact on your portfolio

When a financial advisor discusses the appropriate asset allocation for a portfolio, they are essentially trying to construct a plan that maximizes expected returns based on a given level of risk.

The advisor pays less attention to the behavior of an individual security and instead focuses on how different asset classes work together as a group.

So, what is bitcoin's role in an investment portfolio and does it make sense to incorporate it?

Conventional wisdom suggests that while bitcoin has delivered great returns, it will add substantial risk to a traditional stock/bond portfolio.

With that said, it's important to remember that many asset classes that are now commonplace in a portfolio were at some point considered far too volatile for the average investor. We don't give it a second thought to include emerging markets or technology stocks into an allocation today, and yet there was a time when the pundits believed they were far too risky.